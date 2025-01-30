Rep. Bollin Leads Effort to Increase Transparency, Accountability in State Budget

January 30, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Michigan House on Wednesday advanced a bill sponsored by state Rep. Ann Bollin (R-Brighton Township) aimed at reforming the state budget.



In a release, the House Appropriations Chair said HR 14 restores taxpayer trust, while ensuring tax dollars are spent wisely.



"Taxpayers deserve to know exactly where their money is going, why it’s being spent, and how it benefits the public," said Bollin. "Under our new process, every dollar in these initiatives will be properly vetted and held to the highest standards of transparency."



Bollin's office said recent state budgets have included billions in earmarked projects that often lacked transparency, leaving taxpayers and legislators in the dark about their purpose and benefit. Several have even been linked to mismanagement and questionable spending.



Her office specifically pointed back to 2022, "when an ally of Gov. Whitmer secured a $20 million earmark for a newly created company. This taxpayer money was misused on personal luxuries, including a $4,500 coffee maker, an $11,000 first-class international plane ticket, and hundreds of thousands of dollars in excessive salaries and legal fees."



Bollin’s resolution lays out new rules for legislatively directed spending initiatives to prevent similar abuses:



No earmarks for for-profit businesses. Projects will be limited to public bodies and eligible non-profits.



Greater accountability for sponsors. Each funding request must include detailed information, including the sponsor and co-sponsors, the intended recipient’s name and location, the requested amount, the project’s purpose, an explanation of public benefit, project timeline, and other key details of the project.



Stricter non-profit eligibility. Organizations must be established in Michigan for at least 36 months and maintain a physical office in the state for at least 12 months.



Conflict-of-interest protections. Sponsors must certify they have no conflicts of interest with the recipient. Family members and staff of the sponsor should not serve on the non-profit’s board or be employed by the organization.



Greater transparency throughout the process. Funding requests must be submitted to the House Business Office at least 14 days before consideration and made publicly available online by May 1 for 2025 and April 1 in future years.



"This is about getting back to the basics of responsible budgeting and making government accountable to the people it serves," Bollin said. "By establishing these rules, we’re putting safeguards in place to protect taxpayer dollars and ensure that every initiative delivers a proven public benefit."



"Politically connected individuals cannot be allowed to treat the state budget as a personal slush fund," she added. "The people of Michigan deserve better, and we’re here to deliver."



