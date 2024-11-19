Rep. Bollin: Lame Duck Election Legislation is Rushed and Reckless

November 19, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



State Rep. Ann Bollin opposes a series of bills she says was rushed through the House Elections Committee, that propose numerous changes to Michigan’s election laws.



According to a press release from Bollin's office, House Bills 6052-6055, introduced just two days after the presidential election, were the subject of a committee hearing on Nov. 12, where Bollin testified against the hastily proposed legislation, calling for a more measured approach.



"I am absolutely appalled that this committee would put forth changes to election law when we haven’t even fully processed the Nov. 5 election," said Bollin, R-Brighton Township.



"Our clerks are still hard at work closing out this election, ensuring accuracy, and cleaning up from one of the most logistically challenging election cycles we’ve had. We are not even through the certification process, and the required post-election audits haven’t been completed. Rushing through changes at this point is reckless and undermines our election process."



House Bill 6052 would allow the use of on-demand ballot printing systems beyond their currently limited role in early voting, a change that Bollin warns could create new complications.



"We saw firsthand how on-demand ballot printing led to problems in multiple communities, resulting in longer lines and delays during early voting," Bollin said.



"Before expanding the use of this system, we need to look into what went wrong and how we can fix it. This is not the time to hastily expand a process that is still under scrutiny."



Bollin, who previously served as the Brighton Township Clerk and has a deep understanding of election administration, emphasized the need for a thoughtful, data-driven approach. She argued that any changes to election laws should be informed by feedback from local clerks who are on the front lines, ensuring every election is run smoothly, fairly, and securely.



"We need to step back and take a breath,” Bollin said. “Let’s give our clerks the time they need to assess this election cycle, conduct their audits, and provide valuable insights. Only then can we create balanced, sound election laws that uphold the principles of transparency, security, and voter confidence."



Bollin also highlighted the need for a permanent and reliable funding source for election administration, one that works for every jurisdiction across Michigan.



"Our clerks deserve consistent support to carry out their duties effectively," she said. "The current approach leaves them scrambling every election cycle. We need a funding formula that ensures all jurisdictions have the resources they need to conduct fair and efficient elections."



Despite Bollin’s opposition, the committee voted along party lines to move forward with the bills, advancing them to the full House for further consideration.



