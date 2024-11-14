Rep. Bollin Demands Action Against "Devastating Impact" of Wage, Sick Leave Changes

November 14, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



State Rep. Ann Bollin is calling on the Democrat-led House, Speaker Joe Tate, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to take immediate action in response to the Michigan Supreme Court’s recent decision to raise the minimum wage and implement new paid sick leave mandates.



“Local business owners are deeply concerned about whether they can comply with these new mandates without cutting jobs or raising prices,” said Bollin, R-Brighton Township.



“Employers with less than 10 employees will now have to provide paid sick leave, even to temporary or seasonal workers, without any flexibility or exemptions. This kind of rigidity makes it almost impossible for small businesses to survive. We can’t wait until next year to address this — businesses need certainty and solutions now.”



During a recent focus group, Bollin heard from dozens of business owners who are seeking changes to the paid sick leave policy, such as flexibility in how sick time is allotted and a requirement for employees to provide advance notice of leave whenever possible. However, Democrats have remained largely silent on these issues.



“Democrats need to step up and act now,” Bollin said. “Our businesses are facing more uncertainty right now than they have in years, and it’s leaving our economic climate unstable. They deserve answers.”



Bollin believes leave policies should be developed by businesses and negotiated with their employees, not mandated by the government. She is calling on her colleagues in the majority to come to the table and work on a solution that provides businesses with the flexibility they need to keep their doors open and protect jobs.