Rep. Bollin Backs Plan to Cut Red Tape, Lower Costs in Michigan

December 30, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



State Rep. Ann Bollin is spearheading a measure as part of a bipartisan effort to roll back unnecessary regulations in Michigan and make life more affordable for residents and workers.



According to Bollin’s office, the legislation is part of the “Regulation Rollback” plan announced by House Republicans earlier this year to address the state’s cumbersome occupational licensing and permitting processes.



“Michigan workers and small businesses are burdened by layers of unnecessary red tape that drive up costs and slow down productivity,” said Bollin, R-Brighton Township.



“When licensing requirements are overly complicated, it means more fees, more paperwork, and fewer opportunities to get work done. By streamlining these processes, we can lower costs for families, support skilled trades, and make sure Michigan remains a desirable place to live and work.”



House Bill 4898 would streamline the licensing process for boiler repair specialists by reducing the number of license classifications. This change, according to Bollin's office, will eliminate unnecessary complexity and better support the ability of small businesses to provide services while maintaining safety standards.



House Bill 4898 recently received unanimous bipartisan approval from the House Rules Committee, advancing it to the full House for further consideration.



Text of the bill is linked below.