Rep. Bollin: Audits Reveal Rampant Security Failures at Michigan Prisons

March 28, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



State Rep. Ann Bollin is sounding the alarm over recent audits that exposed major security failures at three of Michigan's correctional facilities in Ionia and Baraga.



According to Bollin's office, the audits identified multiple lapses in security protocols, including falsified records of cell searches, inadequate prisoner searches, and a failure to properly screen individuals and items entering prison facilities.



“These findings are deeply troubling and highlight a dangerous lack of oversight in our corrections system,” said Bollin, R-Brighton Township. “When officers are failing to conduct thorough searches of inmates, vehicles, and staff entering the prison, it creates a major security risk. This kind of negligence is exactly how drugs, weapons, and other contraband flood into our prisons.”



The audit found that Ionia prison staff likely falsified cell search logs 38% of the time and failed to complete more than 20% of required cell searches. Additionally, surveillance video showed that nearly one-third of prisoners were not properly screened by metal detectors, and 64% of items entering the facility were not fully searched.



At the Richard A. Handlon Correctional Facility, auditors brought a piece of scrap metal and other metal items through the prison’s metal detectors without setting the detectors off.



Bollin said security lapses like these allow illicit substances and dangerous contraband to enter the prison system, fueling violence and contributing to the ongoing overdose crisis within Michigan’s correctional facilities.



“We’ve seen the tragic consequences of drugs making their way into our prisons,” Bollin said. “Overdose deaths among inmates are a problem, and we cannot turn a blind eye to the connection between these security failures and the circulation of illegal substances behind bars.”



The audits also found that officers frequently skipped required security rounds and failed to verify prisoner presence and well-being, further exacerbating concerns about safety and accountability.



Bollin called on the Michigan Department of Corrections to strengthen oversight and ensure that prison staff follow security protocols.



“I know our corrections officers have incredibly difficult jobs, and critical staffing shortages are making their work even harder,” Bollin said. “However, failing to follow proper security protocols only puts both officers and inmates in greater danger. We must prioritize improving staffing levels while also ensuring that all security measures are enforced consistently.”



The audits are linked below.