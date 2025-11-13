Rep. Barrett: Government Funding Deal Includes $4.1 M for Mid-Michigan Communities

November 13, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Congressman Tom Barrett on Thursday announced he secured nearly $4.1 million in federal funding for mid-Michigan communities as part of the government funding package signed into law last night by President Donald Trump.



In addition to a continuing resolution to fund the government through January 30, 2026, Barrett's office said H.R. 5371 included three appropriations bills: Agriculture, Legislative Branch, and Military Construction and Veterans Affairs. In these appropriations bills was funding Barrett requested and secured for three community projects that will support agricultural research at Michigan State University, an improved dispatch system for Livingston County, and a new fire truck for Putnam Township.



“Mid-Michigan residents deserve to have their tax dollars spent on projects that will have a real and lasting impact on the communities they call home,” said Barrett. “I’m proud to announce that Congress and President Trump have approved nearly $4.1 million that I fought for and secured for our district. I’m excited to see how these investments will improve our already great communities and make them a safer, more prosperous place to live.”



Below is additional information about the funding Barrett secured and the community projects it will be invested in:



$3 million — Agricultural Research at Michigan State University



This funding will be used for Michigan State University to repair and maintain a greenhouse complex used by university faculty and the Agricultural Research Service (ARS) within the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The greenhouse buildings require repair work to maintain the environmental control needed for plant science research. This funding for the greenhouse complex is in addition to $3.8 billion for the federal government’s ongoing agricultural research programs in partnership with MSU and scientists across the country.



“MSU and the USDA Agricultural Research Service (ARS) have a more than 100-year partnership dedicated to improving our agricultural industries, continuing through collaborations in greenhouses on MSU’s campus,” said MSU AgBioResearch Director George Smith. “We appreciate Rep. Barrett’s support for this new ARS funding, which continues efforts to bring the greenhouse facilities up to world-class plant science standards. This infrastructure will help bolster MSU leadership in the field, recruit and retain talented faculty, provide research opportunities for students, and support Michigan’s quality of life and robust agriculture industries.”



$495,000 — Livingston County 911 Central Dispatch System



This funding will be used to help Livingston County purchase a new Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) system for their 911 Central Dispatch. The county’s current CAD system is outdated, which makes hardware repairs and software upgrades difficult or impossible. The system performs critical functions to assist 911 dispatchers: call intake; location verification; dispatching the appropriate police, fire, or EMS team; record management; and more.



“We are truly grateful and appreciative of this grant funding because it will enable us to acquire new technology, directly improving our service delivery and efficiency throughout the entire county,” said Kecia Williams, Director of 911, Livingston County.



$600,000 — Putnam Township Fire Department



This funding will be used by the Putnam Township Fire Department to help purchase a new fire truck that will strengthen resources for emergency responders in Putnam Township and the Village of Pinckney. The new truck will replace the department’s 26-year-old fire engine, which was scheduled to last 20-25 years and is now costly to maintain.



“I want to thank Congressman Tom Barrett for the support in providing funding toward a new fire truck that will allow the dedicated men and women of the Putnam Township Fire Department to provide the best service to the communities of Putnam Township and the Village of Pinckney for many decades to come,” said Curt Ruf, Chief of the Putnam Township Fire Department. “Emergency services are continuing to be stretched by the increase in incidents and costs, and Congressman Barrett and his team recognize the importance of small community departments like Putnam Township Fire. This funding is a huge win for our community and a testament to the congressman’s understanding of everyone’s needs in his congressional district.”



Click below to read the full bill text.