Rep. Ann Bollin: 'We Are Not Working Toward a Shutdown'

March 6, 2025

State Representative Ann Bollin said the Republicans are not pushing for a government shutdown in the state after suggesting slashing the budget during Thursday’s session of the House.



Bollin, who is the Appropriations Chair, said she received three supplemental requests, one to close the books for last year and two that would amend this year’s budget. She said the Democrats should've had the books closed during the lame duck session. “I really believe this is something that they should’ve taken care of.”



The Michigan House of Representatives flipped from being held by the Democrats to the Republicans. It was the only House in the country to flip parties.



According to Bollin, she wanted to focus only on what was required to close the books. The proposed amount needed to close the book she received from the Budget Office was around $369 million in projects and funds while the Senate passed a "close the books supplemental" of around $168 million. The House has suggested $49 million, which she said covers the necessities to get the books closed.



There are certain things that must be funded by Oct. 1, 2025, the beginning of the fiscal year, that would prevent “havoc and chaos,” she said.



The proposal would keep prisons, ports and veterans' homes open, allow the National Guard to stage and train, ensure the State Police and local governments could function, cover debt payments and fund education costs, including special education, retirements and school safety officers.



Bollin said the Republicans are not working toward a shutdown, which Democrats have said would happen if their proposal is adopted.



“This is not our budget,” she said. “It is a government shutdown prevention plan to open up and start the conversation in earnest to show that we are serious about having an open and transparent process through the budget process.”



She added the priorities for the budget are funds for roads, which total about $3.1 billion, and reversing the recent income tax hike.



House Republicans want to increase funding for education to $10,025 per student, which Bollin said is higher than Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s proposal. There was no increase to education funding in last year’s budget.



House Speaker Matt Hall said the items the Republicans have listed “shouldn’t be controversial.” He reiterated that the goal is to have both parties work together to ensure the budget for the state funds what is needed while avoiding unnecessary spending.