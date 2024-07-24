Renovations Underway at Fowlerville District Library

July 24, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A major renovation project is underway at the Fowlerville District Library, which includes a new roof, facade, loading dock, landscaping and revamped children's library inside.



Director Isabella Rowan says its been three years in the making, to give taxpayers the best public facility possible.



"We have over 200 people that come in every day to visit the library and make use of our services. Just last month alone, we had 1,500 people attend programs here," she says.



"We've been super fiscally responsible with the money that is coming in from our taxpayers. Setting it aside. Squirreling it away, so that we can do these projects."



The cost of this renovation is close to $1.4 million, paid through the existing tax millage.



Rowan insists the library will remain open during construction.



"We have Gleaners that drops of produce here. We have shoe drives. We have groups that meet here because there's other place in town for them to meet, whether it's a home school group or a Girl Scout troop, or whatever. So, we're pretty relevant and pretty important," Rowan added.



Photos courtesy of Fowlerville District Library.