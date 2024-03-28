Renovations to Milford's Central Park Prompts Sidewalk Closures

March 28, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Ongoing renovations to downtown Milford's Central Park will close a busy pedestrian pathway.



Starting the week of April 1st, the sidewalk in front of Central Park along the west side of Main Street will close for replacement. The existing curbs in the area will also be replaced.



Also on April 1st, the pedestrian crossing between Central Park and Arthur’s Park on Main Street will close. A pedestrian detour will be available via the crosswalks at Liberty Street and Huron Street.



The closures will last approximately 3 weeks, weather permitting.



Access to businesses throughout the corridor will remain accessible. Main Street will remain open to traffic, but intermittent lane closures may occur.



Drivers and pedestrians are advised to use caution when driving through the construction zone.



For more information on the Central Park project, visit the provided link.