Renewable Energy Impact Focus Of Brown Bag Luncheon

October 28, 2019

An upcoming luncheon event will provide an overview of renewable energy development and how it affects communities and policy-making.



The Brown Bag Lunch Series is a quarterly event held by the County Planning Department in which planning professionals, local government officials and community leaders come together in an informal setting to share ideas and network. This quarter’s series will feature guest speaker Dr. Sarah Mills; a senior project manager at the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan.



Her research focuses on how renewable energy development impacts rural communities, both positively and negatively, and how state and local policies facilitate or hinder renewable energy deployment. Dr. Mills has a project from the Michigan Office of Climate and Energy to help communities across the state include energy considerations in their land use planning, zoning, and other policy-making.



The Brown Bag Lunch Series will be held this Wednesday, October 30th, at Hartland Township Hall. Those attending the event should bring their own lunch and RSVP is appreciated. Interested residents should RSVP by contacting

Kathleen Kline-Hudson at kathleenk@co.livingston.mi.us or

Scott Barb at sbarb@co.livingston.mi.us.