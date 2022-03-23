Charges Authorized In Racist Graffiti Case

March 23, 2022

By Jessica Mathews/ news@whmi.com





A woman whose home was targeted with racist graffiti has been arraigned on criminal charges in connection with the case.



Green Oak Township Police received a report related to destruction of property on August 10th, 2021 on Marcy Drive. The caller, 51-year-old Renay Gedeon, advised responding officers that someone had spray painted racist graffiti on the side of her home. Pictures posted to social media by Gedeon showed the words "Que" and "KKK" spray-painted on the side of her home and on the garage door, along with other vandalism.



Gedeon and her husband also stated they were the owners of Gedeon Farms.



Police say while beginning their investigation, officers learned through a Facebook post and GoFundMe campaign that there was also damage done to the farm as well. The post and GoFundMe site stated that the suspects’ damaged a gate, greenhouses and produce at Gedeon’s Farm.



A press release states officers attempted to locate the farm to gather further evidence of the crime, but they were led astray by Gedeon as to the location of the farm. As officers continued their investigation, police say statements by Gedeon as to the location of the farm could not be corroborated. The GoFundMe campaign had approached nearly $9,000 to help cover costs of damages to the home, farm, and produce when Gedeon admitted to police she had lied about having a farm.



Gedeon was arraigned today on charges of Attempted False Pretenses of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 related to this case.



Police say there have not been any suspects identified in the spray paint incident at this time.



Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Green Oak Township Police Department at 810-231-9626.