Remembering Fran Campbell, Longtime WHMI Employee

January 1, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Frances Jean Campbell, born on September 24, 1960, peacefully left this world on December 26, 2023.



She was the cherished daughter of the late Janet Campbell and a beloved sister to Tamera, Michelle, Charles, and Donald. Frances was a loving aunt to Amber, Nick, James Jr., Brendan, Shawn Jr., Andrew, Chelsey, Michael Jr., Lauren, and Zach. She was a treasured cousin of Susan and Alycia and devoted friend to many. Her role extended within the family as well, as honorary Gammy to Braelyn and Miles.



Frances dedicated over 30 years of her life to 93.5 WHMI radio, where her passion and commitment left an indelible mark. Beyond her professional achievements, Frances was a pillar of the community. Her altruistic spirit also led her to devote her time and efforts to LACASA, a nonprofit organization that provides help & hope for victims of abuse, where she made a positive impact on the lives of many.



Outside of her professional and charitable endeavors, Frances found joy in the simple pleasures of life. A skilled cook and baker, she delighted in creating meals that brought people together. Her green thumb was evident in her beautiful garden, she also enjoyed the art of crocheting, and was an avid reader.



Frances will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to LACASA in Frances's memory.



Family and friends may visit at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 5391 Highland Road, Waterford, Saturday, January 6th, 4-6pm.



Prayer Service 6:00pm to conclude evening.



Donations in memory of Frances Campbell can be shared below.