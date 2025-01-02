Remains Found at Site of Electric Forest Identified as Kevin Graves

January 2, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The remains found at the site of an annual music festival have been identified as those belonging to a missing Highland Township man.



Human remains were discovered in Rothbury, which hosts the Electric Forest music festival each year, on Dec. 30, but authorities said they couldn’t be identified. Authorities said they were called to a wooded area once they were discovered.



Forensic Anthropologists from the Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine positively identified the person as Kevin Graves Thursday morning through dental record comparison. The Michigan State Police Sixth District made the announcement in a Tweet Thursday evening.



Graves, who was 28-year-old at the time of his disappearance, was last seen during the 2018 Electric Forest festival. Authorities reported that Graves got into an argument with his girlfriend. He said he was going back to their tent but was not there when she returned to it later.



The cause of death has not been determined, but authorities say there is no indication of foul play at this time. It may take several months to determine the cause of death.



The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and the Oceana County Medical Examiner’s office also assisted with the investigation and identification.



“Please keep the family and friends of Kevin Graves in your thoughts during this difficult time,” the Tweet said.