Physiatry Practice Opening In Genoa Township

September 1, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A new medical practice which aims to help restore a patient’s quality of life without first putting them under the knife is holding a grand opening in Genoa Township.



Rehabilitations Physicians, PC (RPPC) will be located at 3477 East Grand River, which is the site of the old Pier One building. Physiatry, as explained by RPPC Administrator John Yeatman, is a relatively new medical sub-specialty, born at the end of WWII when great numbers of servicemen returned with new and varied injuries. The practice is aimed at helping people get their bones, muscles and nerves back to their optimal functioning states.



Yeatman said one of the goals is to address painful conditions without the need for invasive surgery as a first course of treatment. They also aim to help without resorting to painkillers or opioids if at all possible.



Yeatman says that frequently patients come to them after having been through treatment from other providers. One of the first things physiatrists will assess is whether the current level of prescribed medication is appropriate. They then offer a wide range of treatments that are individualized to each patient. It could come in the form of physical therapy, osteopathic manipulation, acupuncture or injections.



The RPPC’s grand opening will take place on Tuesday, September 21st from 5 to 8pm. This falls during National Rehabilitation Awareness Week. There will be strolling appetizers and champagne at the event.