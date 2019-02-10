Registration Underway For Annual Bowling Fundraiser

February 10, 2019

Registration is up and running for the annual Livingston County Big Brothers, Big Sisters Bowl For Kids’ Sake.



The three-day bowling fundraiser will take place Wednesday, March 6th through Saturday, March 9th at Striking Lanes in Hartland Township. All of the proceeds will benefit Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Livingston County, which has been providing children with mentors since 1980.



The organization’s services are based on a One-to-One friendship between a volunteer and a child. Volunteers serve as friends, mentors, and role models as they help children gain greater self-confidence. “Bigs” encourage “Littles, who are primarily from single-parent homes, to realize their potential and see themselves as having happy and successful futures.



You’ll find registration information through the link below. (JK)