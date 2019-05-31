Registration Still Open For Women United Inaugural Event

Community members can still register for an event that will introduce and kick off the mission of a local chapter that’s being formed under United Way.



As an integral part of United Way, Women United is forming a brand new chapter in Livingston County. The group is self-described as a global, growing force of 75,000-plus women dedicated to creating a world of opportunity for everyone, with the belief that there is a moral and economic imperative to better prepare children to succeed in school, their career, and in life.



The chapter’s inaugural event, “Growing Great Kids”, will be held Thursday, June 6th, at Cleary University’s Johnson Center in Howell from 6 to 8pm. The cost is $30 per person and guests will be treated to a comedy skit, hors d'oeuvres, desserts, a drink ticket, volunteer opportunities, guest speakers and more. All proceeds from the event will be invested in children’s literacy.



Those interested in attending are asked to register online by June 2nd at the link below or by calling 810-494-3000.