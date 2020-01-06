Registration Still Open For Polar Plunge

January 6, 2020

Community members can still register for an upcoming freezing-cold fundraiser benefiting the Special Olympics of Michigan.



The annual Livingston County Polar Plunge will be held Saturday, January 25th, at Brighton High School. Participants will jump into Leith Lake, located behind the high school, to raise money for the Special Olympics of Michigan. Community members raising funds for the Livingston County Polar Plunge have set a goal of $35,000. The proceeds help support year-round sports training and athletic competition for nearly 23,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities in the state.



Special Olympics Michigan will host 30 Polar Plunges in 2020, with plungers required to each raise $75 minimum. Those who aren’t so keen on jumping into icy waters can still help raise funds by registering as “Too Chicken to Plunge”. The event will include a parade and prizes. You’ll find more information and registration details through the link below. (DK)