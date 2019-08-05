Registration Open For Howell Melonfest Classic Car Show

Registration is open for a car show featuring vintage wheels that’s held in conjunction with the annual Howell Melonfest.



The event is being put on by the Howell Area Historical Society and serves as one of their primary fundraisers for the year. Vintage vehicles with hoods popped and several classic eras of cars will be on display and line Grand River during the Howell Area Historical Society’s annual Melonfest Car Show on Saturday, August 17th from 10 am until 2pm. Society Treasurer Don Maiolatesi organizes the car show, which was previously held by the Society’s Train Depot Museum off Wetmore Street. It will take place again on the east end of Grand River, starting in front of the historic Livingston County Courthouse and ending at Barnard Street.



Maiolatesi tells WHMI although dubbed a classic car show, the majority of vehicles are from the 50’s, 60’s and early 70’s but they do have some from the 1930’s and 1920’s. He says they’re in mint condition as it’s quite a hobby for the men and women who own them. Registration is currently open and Maiolatesi says all funds raised go toward the continuance and maintenance of the society museum, the train depot and the caboose located on Wetmore Street. He says it’s going good but they don’t raise a lot of money and there is some overhead for things like gas, electric and water. Maiolatesi says they need to keep the place going and the Society is a complete all-volunteer organization so no one is paid any money and there are no salaries or benefits paid. He says the car is one of the larger events they holds during the year to raise money to maintain the Depot. He says they’re always looking for new members to join the Society and would love to have some younger people join as they don’t have a large contingent of people who are members.



Goodie bags made up of items and offers from local businesses will be distributed to the first 50 cars that register. Pre-registration is not required and people can just show up and register on site the day of the event. The show is free to attend and attendees can vote for their favorites, with plaques given to the top three vote-getters for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. The cost to register a vehicle for show is $10 in advance or $15 the day-of. Those interested in pre-registering can do so by calling 517-548-6876. (JM)