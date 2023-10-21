Registration Open for 'Run for the Trees: Happy Little 5-K'

Dan Martin / news@WHMI.com



The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is opening up registration for the 2024 “Run For The Trees Happy Little 5-K.”



The virtual event, launched in 2020 with Bob Ross Inc is now in its fifth year, and is taking root in more than hold a dozen other states as well.



Michelle O’Kelly, race director says the virtual race is a perfect trifecta celebrating trees, honoring legendary artist Bob Ross, and getting people outdoors and active.



Participation is open to everyone, and registrants can complete their 5-K anywhere outdoors…on foot, bicycle, skate, paddle, or using a mobility device.



The time-frame for the event is anytime between Earth Day April 22nd, 2024 and Arbor Day, April 26th, 2024.



Learn more about the program and register for the race at the provided links.



Each Happy Little Trees 5-K run participant will receive a keepsake t-shirt, commemorative bib number, and a Bob Ross inspired finishers medal. The cost is $36.00 per entrant



Other participating states include Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and South Carolina.