Registration Open for Melon Festival Classic Car Show

July 30, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



We're just a couple weeks out from Melon Festival, and entries are still being sought for the big Classic Car Show Saturday, August 16. It serves as a major fundraiser for the Howell Area Historical Society.



"It's the only on we have," says Don Maiolatesi, the group's treasurer. "We look forward to it every year. Normally, it does real nice for us."



Maiolatesi says weather usually dictates how much they take in.



"As low as $500-600, and some years close to $2,000. That's a lot for us. We're a non-profit and we're lucky to get anything."



The entry fee for the Melonfest Classic Car Show is $10 in advance, or $15 the day of. All proceeds benefit Howell's Depot Museum.



"For the first 50 cars, we have what we call a goodie bag, but it's a five-gallon bucket with treats, pens, potato chips and all other good things," says Maiolatesi.



You can donate year-round to the Howell Area Historical Society and The Depot by sending a check to: PO Box 154, Howell, MI 48844.



Classic car owners can enter next month's show at the link below.