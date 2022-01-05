Registration Open For LACASA Parenting Classes

January 5, 2022

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Registration is now open for an online parenting class being held by LACASA.



LACASA Center’s Nurturing Parenting Program is designed specifically for parents of young children, from newborn to 11 years of age. It focuses on overcoming parenting challenges and practicing positive discipline.



The eight-week course will be held in virtual format beginning on January 18th. Topics being covered in the award-winning, nationally-recognized program include practicing empathy, having appropriate expectations, parent/child roles, and power and independence.



Normally the classes are offered in-person, but due to social distancing guidelines and COVID-19 restrictions, they will again be held in an online capacity.



Classes will be held via Zoom every Tuesday between January 18th and March 8th, from 6pm until 7:30pm. The cost to participate is $100 for one parent, or $125 for two. Class materials are included, and scholarships are available.



Advance registration is required. For more information, visit lacasacenter.org.



To register, call 517-548-1350, or email parenting@lacascenter.org.