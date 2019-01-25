Registration Open For LACASA's Fathers Only Series

Fathers looking to improve their child-rearing skills can take advantage of several classes through LACASA that will begin next week.



Registration is now open for the Fathers-Only Parenting Program, an eight-week course beginning next Wednesday, January 30th that will focus on helping fathers, stepfathers, and male role models maintain healthy relationships with their children. The program includes discussions about the challenges and rewards of parenting and provides information and insights on how to parent effectively. The Fathers Only series, which is held on Wednesdays from 6 – 8 p.m., runs through March 21st. Participants who complete the series receive a certificate. The cost of the program is $100 and covers all class materials and light snacks. Some scholarships are available. LACASA’s parenting programs are sponsored by the Kellogg Family Foundation.



Advance registration is required. For more information, click the link below. To register, contact our Fathers Only instructor at 517-548-1350 or email parenting@lacasacenter.org. (JK)