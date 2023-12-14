Registration Open for LACASA Center's 'Nurturing Parenting Program'

Dan Martin / news@WHMI.com



The LACASA Center, a Livingston County non-profit, is offering winter parenting classes to help parents nurture their youngsters and navigate the challenging teenage years.



LACASA’s “Nurturing Parenting Program” supports parents from newborn to eleven years old, and focuses on teaching empathy, positive discipline, and appropriate expectations. Nurturing Parenting will be held on Tuesdays from 6 to 8 pm, and runs January 16th through March 5th, 2024.



The “Parenting 2.0: Surviving the Teen Years” series is designed to help parents deal with the unique challenge of raising tweens and teens. It focuses on teen development, parenting styles, and setting limits and rules.



That series will be held on Wednesdays from 6 to 8 pm starting January 24th, and running through March 13th. Registration is now open for both sessions, held at the LACASA Center facility at 1920 Tooley Road in Howell.



Program fees are $100 for one parent, $125 if both attend.



For additional details, visit the provided link or e-mail parenting@lacasacenter.org.