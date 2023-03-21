Registration Open for First Responder Youth Camp in Brighton

March 21, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Brighton Area Fire Authority and Brighton Police Department are once again coming together to offer the Brighton First Responder Summer Youth Camp.



This day-camp opportunity is open to Livingston County teens ages 14-18.



Campers will have the opportunity to learn and experience what it takes to be a local firefighter and/or police officer through activities that promote leadership and teamwork.



Registration is now open for the Police program for $60, the Fire program for $60, or both for $100.



Interested applicants can participate in the Police portion of the day-camp on June 15, 16, and 19th. Or the Fire portion on June 20-22nd. Or they may participate in both programs.



Graduation day for all campers will be on June 23rd and includes a BBQ lunch.



Registration forms and more information can be found at the provided link.