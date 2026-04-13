Registration Open for Brighton's Fifth Annual First Responder Summer Youth Camp

April 13, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County teens interested in a career in police or fire can now register for Brighton's fifth annual First Responder Summer Youth Camp in June.



BAFA HR Director Anne Campbell says those 14-to-18-years-old will experience various hands-on exercises that firefighters and police officers routinely go through.



"This is not a classroom camp. This is very interactive, very physical. Be prepared to work out and get moving," she tells WHMI News. "They're going to be pulling fire hose. They're going to have opportunities to go up in the ladder truck."



"They're going to go visit the Livingston County Jail. They have the K9 unit. One aspect the campers loved last year was the self-defense course that is taught during police week."



The goal, Campbell says, is to open the door to a possible career in public safety, noting the ongoing growth across Livingston County and need for first responders.



"They learn leadership. Teamwork. They build confidence."



Area teens can sign up for either the Brighton Police or Brighton Fire camp for $60 each, or $100 for both camps between June 18-25.



The deadline it register in May 15. More information is attached and linked below.