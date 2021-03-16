Registration Open For COVID Vaccinations At Ford Field

March 16, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





The registration system is now open for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Ford Field in Detroit.



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says the mass vaccination site is set to officially open on March 24th, and will operate seven days a week, from 8am to 8:30pm through mid-May.



Sign-up is available through three options:



1. Online at meijer.com/register/CL2021



2. Text EndCOVID to 75049



3. Call the MDHHS COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136 (press 1)



The hotline will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is expected that the call center will have long wait times, so calling is recommended only for people who cannot register online or by text.



The vaccine will be offered at no cost, and insurance is not required, nor will it be requested at the vaccination center. Any Michigan resident who is currently eligible to receive the vaccine under the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) vaccine prioritization guidance will be able to register for an appointment.



Free parking will be available at the vaccination site. For those who indicate, during the registration process, they need assistance obtaining transportation to and from the vaccination site, the state is working to provide free-of-charge ride share options.



While vaccinations are ongoing, Michiganders are still encouraged to practice preventative measures including wearing a mask, social distancing, and frequent handwashing.



Michigan residents seeking more information about the COVID-19 vaccine should visit Michigan.gov/COVIDvaccine