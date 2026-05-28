Registration Deadline Saturday for Annual Tips-Up for Troops Fishing Event June 7

May 28, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The deadline is Saturday, May 30 to sign up for the 21st annual Tips-Up for Troops fishing day at Kensington Metropark in early June.



"We want you to register ahead of time because we're going to have food, and we want to have enough boats," said organizer Bryan Bradford, founder and chairman of Veterans Connected, which inherited the event from Camp Liberty.



Tips-Up for Troops is a Pro-angler bass fishing tournament and picnic scheduled Sunday, June 7. Check-in at Kensington's West Boat Ramp starts at 6 am. Boats and Partners will be assigned by Tournament staff, unless you have otherwise requested.



Everything is free and no fishing license is required to participate.



All veterans -- including combat injured and disabled vets, along with currently serving military personnel -- will be paired up with pro boaters.



"We're usually done about 1:30 pm. They come out out the water around noon. We feed them. Have a great time. Pass out the prizes."



Bradford says the annual event is more about camaraderie, and giving veterans a place to talk and access to resources, if needed.



"Teach them maybe a craft, for those who have not had a chance to learn how to fish. But it's really about our mission to reduce the suicide rate and PTSD."



Family members are invited to the picnic and weigh-in show also.



Registration information is linked below.