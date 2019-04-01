Job Fair Aims To Connect Workers With Prospective Employers

Local employers will be looking to connect with eager job seekers during an event this month.



Several dozen area employers will be recruiting candidates for hundreds of job openings at the 15th annual Livingston Regional Job Fair on Thursday, April 11th from 3-7pm at Crystal Gardens Banquet Center in Genoa Township. Representatives from companies that include the US Census Bureau, Thai Summit America Corporation and IHA will be present and ready to speak with qualified applicants. Event organizers recommend job seekers dress professionally and bring copies of their resume for employers to review.



The Livingston Regional Job Fair is presented by the Job Fair Planning Committee, which consists of representatives from more than 15 local organizations including state and local workforce agencies, local chambers of commerce, post-secondary education, and local nonprofit agencies. Anyone interested in attending the job fair will find details through the link below. (JK)