Regional MI Unemployment Rates Fall in April

May 23, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Not seasonally adjusted jobless rates decreased in 15 of Michigan’s 17 labor market areas over the month, according to data released today by the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics.



“Michigan regional labor markets saw unemployment rates decline in April,” said Wayne Rourke, labor market information director for the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics. “Decreases were also recorded in labor force, employment, and unemployment for a majority of areas this month.”



Michigan regional jobless rates ranged from 3.0 to 6.8 percent in April, with a median rate decrease of 0.2 percentage points over the month. The largest over-the-month rate reduction occurred in the Northeast Lower Michigan region. The Flint and Muskegon metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) demonstrated no change in jobless rate since March.



All 17 Michigan labor market areas exhibited jobless rate increases over the year, with a median rate gain of 0.5 percentage points.



Sixteen Michigan regions demonstrated employment reductions over the month, with a median decrease of 0.5 percent. The most pronounced employment decline occurred in the Upper Peninsula region (-0.9 percent). The Northeast Lower Michigan region was the only labor market to exhibit an employment increase during April (+0.6 percent).



Employment rose in 14 Michigan regions over the year, with a median increase of 1.2 percent. The largest over-the-year employment gain occurred in the Niles MSA (+2.3 percent).



Labor force levels receded in all 17 Michigan regions over the month, with a median decrease of 0.7 percent. The Upper Peninsula region exhibited the largest workforce decrease over the month (-1.1 percent).



Michigan labor force levels advanced in all 17 regions over the year, with a median increase of 1.4 percent.



According to the monthly survey of employers, Michigan not seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs increased by 36,000, or 0.8 percent, during April. The most pronounced over-the-month employment gains occurred in the construction (+12,000) and professional and business services (+9,000) industries.

Payroll jobs increased in all 14 Michigan metro areas over the month, with a median advance of 0.6 percent. The Monroe MSA exhibited the largest nonfarm employment gain since March (+1.2 percent).



Michigan total nonfarm jobs advanced by 35,000, or 0.8 percent, over the year. Ten metro areas demonstrated payroll employment gains over the year, led by the Monroe MSA (+3.1 percent).



Sixty-eight Michigan counties demonstrated unemployment rate reductions over the month, with a median decrease of 0.3 percentage points. Jobless rates rose in 77 counties since April 2023.



For more detailed information, including data tables, see the full release attached below.