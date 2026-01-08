Man Charged In Shooting Death Sentenced To Life In Prison

January 8, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The man charged in a fatal shooting in downtown Howell will spend the rest of his life behind bars.



Court records show 24-year-old Reese Hammie, pictured top, was sentenced to life in prison without parole on a charge of pre-meditated 1st degree murder. On a separate obstruction of justice charge, he received time served of 852 days.



Hammie was found guilty by a local jury in the shooting death of 20-year-old Oghenevwede “Wede” Okagbare at a home on the 400 block of West Street in downtown Howell on August 1st of 2023.



Hammie had two separate cases before the jury last fall for separate incidents/offenses on the same date, per court records. His trial lasted eleven days, and the verdicts were handed down on November 18th. Jurors deliberated for roughly two and half hours.



In the other case, Hammie was found guilty of home invasion and domestic violence, but not guilty on a charge of assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder.



Records show he was sentenced to 95 months to 20 years on the home invasion charge, and 93 days in jail on the other - with 879 days credit on both.



Okagbare was a junior at Michigan State University studying computer science. Family members said he was visiting his girlfriend’s home in Howell, when Hammie shot him six times. Police previously described the incident as a “tragic and senseless shooting death”.



Livingston County Circuit Court Judge Miriam Cavanaugh presided over both sentencing hearings on Tuesday.