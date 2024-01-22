Court Date Pushed Out For Man Charged In Howell Shooting

January 22, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The court hearing for a man charged in a Howell shooting has been pushed out.



22-year-old Reese Hammie (pictured main) was arrested on August 11th of last year in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Oghenevwede “Wede” Okagbare at a home on the 400 block of West Street in downtown Howell. Felony charges of homicide-open murder and witness intimidation were filed following Okagbare’s death.



Okagbare was a junior at Michigan State University studying computer science. Family members said he was visiting his girlfriend’s home in Howell, when Hammie shot him six times. Police previously described the incident as a “tragic and senseless shooting death”.



Hammie is also facing separate felony charges stemming from previous incidents. He’s charged with 1st degree home invasion, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and domestic violence in a separate case tied to an incident on August 1st.



A pre-trial hearing was originally set for January 19th in both cases in Livingston County Circuit Court before Judge Miriam Cavanaugh. Court records show that has since been moved out to April 19th.