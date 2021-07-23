Redwood Living At Hartland Glens Receives Preliminary Approval

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A proposed housing development on golf course property has gained preliminary approval from the Hartland Township Planning Commission.



Redwood Living is seeking to build 148 residential units as part of planned development over roughly 27 acres of the Hartland Glens golf course property. The developer was back before the planning commission, Thursday, with revisions that were requested during their previous preliminary site plan review. Under normal zoning, they would be allowed 136 units based on density. Under a PD, Redwood could request up to 190 but is only asking for the additional 12. That bonus density could be awarded by the planning commission if they feel it is warranted. Many of the items they were asked to look at played into that consideration on Thursday.



One area they made an adjustment to was widening driveways to 18 feet, as requested.



They also added some additional landscaping on the northern border and filled in some of the street space with trees, however, Planning Commissioner Sue Grissim felt there were more opportunities there. She felt the spacing of what was on the site plan was still too far for her liking, and she, herself, will identify areas where she believes additional trees can be fit for the developer. Planning Director Troy Langer said this is largely an aesthetic issue. In this development, sidewalks would be on one side of the street, and up against it. Langer said the thought is to create a canopy to improve the visual appeal. The developer also agreed to upgrade the diameter of the trees being planted to 3 inches, from 2.5.



In addition, the planning commission had asked the applicant to consider different siding than the proposed vinyl after seeing pictures of their other developments. They brought a new composite siding option with a 25-year warranty that the planning commission appeared satisfied and comfortable with.



They voted 4-1 in favor of sending a recommendation of preliminary approval to the Board of Trustees. Michelle LaRose voted against, stating she had issues with the trees and some of the setbacks.