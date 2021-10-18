"Reducing Light Pollution For Night Sky Viewing" Focus Of Lunch Event

October 18, 2021

By Jessica Mathews





Reducing light pollution for night sky viewing and local impacts is the next featured topic in an ongoing lunch series.



The Livingston County Planning Department’s Brown Bag Lunch Series brings together planning professionals, local governments and others in an informal setting to share ideas and network. The next event is set November 3rd from noon to 1pm at the Oceola Township Hall.



It will feature Robert Parrish of Edwardsburg, Michigan – a graduate of Western Michigan University and the current Vice-President of the Cass County Parks and Recreation Board and member of both the Michigan Astronomical Society and the Kalamazoo Astronomical Society. Parrish has been a delegate to the International Dark Sky Association for the past five years and is very active in getting the Dr. Lawless Park in Cass County recognized as both an International Dark Sky Park and a Michigan Dark Sky Preserve.



Officials say they’re looking forward to hearing from Parrish on the topic of reducing light pollution for night sky viewing and how it affects the quality and enjoyment of recreational amenities throughout Livingston County.



The Brown Bag Lunch Series is back to being held in-person but there are also virtual options available. More information is available in the attchment.