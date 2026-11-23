Red Wings Trade Ex-Captain Dylan Larkin to Canadiens

November 23, 2026

Associated Press / news@whmi.com



The Montreal Canadiens strengthened an already talented young roster by adding leadership and offense in acquiring ex-Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin in a blockbuster trade on Sunday night.



The Red Wings, by comparison, can begin looking to the future following a long-awaited deal that ends a monthslong rift with their disgruntled leader, and focus on their latest rebuilding plan supported by a wealth of draft picks acquired in the trade.



As for Larkin, the 30-year-old can finally retake the ice after spending months in limbo since demanding to be traded, and join a contending team with even higher aspirations after reaching the Eastern Conference final last season.



The Red Wings acquired four draft picks, including conditional first-round selections in both 2027 and 2029. Detroit also landed forward Kirby Dach, goalie Sam Montembeault and prospect forward Michael Hage, plus a 2027 second-round selection and a 2028 fourth-rounder.



Along with Larkin, Montreal acquired Detroit’s 2028 second-round pick and a third-round selection in 2027.



The trade happened between two Atlantic Division rivals and a month after the Red Wings suspended Larkin without pay, which cost him more than $1 million in salary. The suspension came after the player’s agent informed the team the center would no longer play for the franchise, and had grown frustrated by the Red Wings’ inability to move him months after he asked to be dealt.



Larkin spent 12-plus seasons in Detroit where he topped 30 goals six times and had 278 goals and 649 points in 818 career games.



The Red Wings were his hometown team. From Waterford, Michigan, he was selected with the No. 15 pick in the 2014 draft, spent the following season playing for the University of Michigan before making his debut with the Red Wings in 2015-16.



Larkin had a full no-trade clause as part of his eight-year contract, which has five years remaining with an annual salary cap hit of $8.7 million. He initially told the Red Wings he would accept a trade to Florida, Minnesota and Vegas before expanding his list.



Larkin’s rift with the Red Wings began under general manager Steve Yzerman, who abruptly stepped down from his position in July and was shifted into a senior advisory role. And the trade was made by interim GM Shawn Horcoff.



The Red Wings have dropped seven of eight games and sit 13th in the Eastern Conference standings.



The Canadiens, meantime, add a top-line player in his prime to a talented young core that’s captained by Nick Suzuki and also features Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovksy and defenseman Lane Hutson. Montreal sits fourth in the East and is coming off a season in which it reached the conference finals before losing to eventual Stanley Cup champion Carolina.



Larkin becomes the latest member of the U.S. team that won the gold medal at the Milan Cortina Games in February to be traded — though he’s the first to be relocating from the U.S. to Canada.



Goalie Connor Hellebuyck was dealt to New Jersey last month after spending his first 11 seasons in Winnipeg. And then there’s Brady Tkachuk, who joined his older brother Matthew Tkachuk in Florida after being traded by Ottawa in June.



Key to the deal for Detroit was adding a haul of draft picks and Hage. The 20-year-old is playing his junior season at Michigan and has five goals and 21 assists in 13 games. The Canadiens selected him with the No. 21 pick in the 2024 draft.



The 25-year-old Dach was in his fifth season in Montreal after spending his first three in Chicago. He’s topped 10 goals twice and posted a career high of 38 points with Montreal in 2022-23, but has yet to play to expectations after being selected with No. 3 pick in the 2019 draft.



He has two goals and six assists in 22 games this season after signing a one-year, $3.6 million contract with Montreal in July.



The 30-year-old Montembeault has been limited to appearing in two minor league games this season, but has yet to play for Montreal after being sidelined by an undisclosed injury in October. He went 10-8-4 with the Canadiens last season and has an overall record of 90-92-32 since breaking into the NHL with Florida in 2018-19.