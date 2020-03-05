Red Wing Alumni To Hit The Ice In Hartland

March 5, 2020

By Jon King/jking@whmi.com





Local hockey enthusiasts will again get a chance this weekend to watch a game featuring several Red Wing legends while benefitting five local charities.



The 11th annual Hockey Night will take place Saturday at the Hartland Sports Center. It will feature a team from the Red Wing Alumni Association including Red Berenson, Mickey Redmond. Joey Kocur (pictured) and Dennis Hextal. They will be taking on a group of players from The Well Church in Brighton.



All of the proceeds will benefit five groups; North Star Reach Camp, which provides camp experiences for children with serious health challenges and their families; Livingston County Shop with a Cop, which pairs up local officers with kids in need to go shopping for Christmas gifts; the Ted Lindsay Foundation for Autism; the Michigan Warriors Hockey Program , an educational and developmental hockey program for Disabled Veterans and Zoey International, an anti-human trafficking organization that rescues and restores child trafficking victims.



Doors open at 3pm and tickets are just $10 each, with a $60 option to attend the game as well as a dinner afterward with some of the Red Wing players that will also feature an auction. You’ll find details about Hockey Night through the link below.