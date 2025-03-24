Red Hawk Bar & Grill Closing After 33 Years In Business

March 24, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





After more than three decades in business, a popular restaurant and bar in the Ann Arbor area is closing its doors.



The owners of Red Hawk Bar & Grill, located at 316 South State Street, recently made the announcement on its website and social media accounts – citing the pandemic and tough times.



“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Red Hawk Bar & Grill on May 3rd. After much consideration, we have come to the difficult decision to close our doors after 33 years of business. The pandemic, coupled with rising food costs has made it increasingly difficult to continue operating in the way we had always hoped. The past few years have tested us all in ways we never anticipated, and while we’ve fought to overcome these challenges, the financial strain has become insurmountable. We want to extend our deepest gratitude to every person who has supported us along the way. Whether you’ve dined with us once or returned often, your patronage has meant the world to us. We will cherish the memories we’ve created together and are forever grateful for your loyalty. Thank you for being part of our journey. Come see us before May 3rd, we’d love to hear some of your memories of Red Hawk”.



Red Hawk Bar & Grill opened in 1992. Facebook photos.