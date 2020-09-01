Give Blood, Get A Haircut

September 1, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





The Red Cross is teaming up with barbers and hairstylists to help kids fight cancer.



September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and the American Red Cross has joined with Sports Clips Haircuts for the Saving Lives Never looked So Good campaign. The National Cancer Institute estimates that roughly 15,000 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with cancer each year. Cancer treatments, like some forms of chemotherapy, can put patients at risk for low red blood cell and platelet counts. Blood and platelet donations are needed to ensure blood products are available for pediatric patients and others needing transfusions to help them fight and survive cancer.



Eligible donors that give between September 1st and September 30th will receive a coupon, by email, for a free haircut from Sport Clips, valid through the end of November. As an added thank you, those who donate between September 4-8 will receive a pair of Red Cross branded socks, while supplies last.



Four blood drives are currently scheduled for the first half of the month. Donate in Howell at St. Joesph Mercy Livingston Hospital this Thursday, or at Oak Grove United Methodist Church on September 14th. The Red Cross will also hold two drives on September 15th. One will be in Brighton at First Presbyterian Church, and the other in Hamburg at St. Paul Lutheran Church.



Blood, platelet, and plasma donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, with results available to donors within 7-10 days on the Red Cross’s Blood Donor App or website.



For more information, download the app on your smartphone, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.