Facing Blood Shortage, Red Cross Offering Donation Opportunities

June 18, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





The Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage but several local opportunities are coming up to help.



Donors of all blood types, especially type O and those giving platelets are needed. The Red Cross is reporting that hospitals are currently responding to an atypically high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transplants. Demand from trauma centers is 10% higher than it was in 2019. This is five times the growth of other facilities that provide blood transfusions. Hospitals are also facing great demand for blood due to people who deferred care during the height of the pandemic and are now facing more advanced disease progression.

In most cases, those who have received a COVID vaccination can donate.



There are four opportunities coming up in Livingston County to donate. This Monday, the Red Cross will be at the Howell Elks Club. On Tuesday, June 22nd they will be at the Hampton Inn in Brighton. Another opportunity is available on Friday the 25th at the Pinckney American Legion, and then at St Mary Magdalen in Brighton, on Sunday, June 27th.



For more information, visit www.redcross.org.