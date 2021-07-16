Red Cross Facing Severe Blood, Platelet Shortages

July 16, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



The need for blood from the Red Cross is high and several incentives are being offered for donors.



The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage and donors of all blood types, especially type O and those giving platelets. To meet the current demand from hospitals, they report needing more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day. This is due to an unusually high number of traumas, emergency room visits, organ transplants and elective surgeries post pandemic.



To thank those who help, the Red Cross is giving everyone who donates through the end of July a $10 Amazon gift card. Donors will also be automatically entered for a chance to win gasoline for a year and a trip for four to Cedar Point.





For more information, check out the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS, or visit our website.





Several opportunities around Livingston County are coming up over the next 2 weeks:



Howell

7/16/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., St. Joseph School, 440 E. Washington Street



Brighton

7/17/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 2 p.m., Holy Spirit Roman Catholic Church, 9565 Musch Road



Hamburg

7/20/2021: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 7701 E Mi State Road 36



Brighton

7/22/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church, 2101 South Hacker Rd.



Hartland

7/23/2021: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Hartland Area Fire Department, 3205 Hartland Road



Pinckney

7/23/2021: 10:15 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Masonic Temple, 210 Mann Street



Brighton

7/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., 242 Community Church, 7526 Grand River