Local Blood Drives Scheduled In September Following Hurricane

September 10, 2019

The American Red Cross is urging blood and platelet donations in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.



The American Red Cross says it’s working around the clock supporting those impacted by Hurricane Dorian by providing food, shelter and comfort. Individuals outside the affected areas are urged to help by giving blood or platelets to ensure patients in the storm’s path and around the country have access to lifesaving blood. The Red Cross says Hurricane Dorian has forced the closure of blood donation centers and the cancellation of blood drives in its path, causing blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. When blood donations are disrupted in a region of the country, the Red Cross is able to move blood donations where they are needed most. Donors of all blood types are said to be urgently needed to ensure a sufficient supply for patients, although Type O and B blood donors are especially needed. In Livingston County, a number of blood drives are scheduled throughout the month of September in Brighton, Hartland, Howell, Hamburg and Pinckney. They are as follows:



Howell

9/9/2019: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 6686 Oak Grove Road



9/10/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Howell American Legion 141, 3265 W. Grand River Avenue



Brighton

9/17/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 300 E. Grand River



Hamburg

9/17/2019: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 7701 E Mi State Road 36



Brighton

9/18/2019: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Brighton Center for Specialty Care, 7500 Challis Rd



Hartland

9/20/2019: 2 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church and School, 13667 W. Highland Road



Brighton

9/24/2019: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., 242 Community Church, 7526 Grand River



Howell

9/25/2019: 11:30 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Livingston County American Red Cross, 1372 W. Grand River Avenue



Hartland

9/27/2019: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Cromaine Library, In the Village - Historic Hartland, 3688 N. Hartland Rd.



Pinckney

9/27/2019: 10:15 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Masonic Temple, 210 Mann Street



Details can be found through the provided link. Photos: Redcross.org. (JM)