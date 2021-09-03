Red Cross In Need Of Blood; Offering Incentives

September 3, 2021

Blood supplies continue to be low and the Red Cross is offering new incentives for those who care enough to give.



As fall approaches, the American Red Cross is urging eligible donors to help end their ongoing critical need for blood. There is concern that the latest rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant and hurricane season, which just saw Ida touch land last weekend, may further challenge the ability to collect and meet hospital demand. In recent weeks, the Red Cross has seen a 10% decrease in donors.



As a thank you to those who make a blood or platelet donation in September, the Red Cross will be sending them a coupon for a free haircut at Sport Clips. Additionally, those who donate through this Tuesday will receive a new 16-ounce Red Cross campfire mug.



Several blood drive opportunities are coming up this month in Brighton, Fowlerville, Hamburg and Howell. A list of dates and locations is below. Residents can also schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App on their smartphone, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.



Upcoming Livingston County Blood Drives:



Brighton

9/13/2021: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., 242 Community Church, 7526 Grand River

9/14/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 300 E. Grand River

9/2/2021: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Green Oak Charter Twp, 10001 Silver Lake Rd

9/3/2021: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Hampton Inn, 8068 Challis Road



Fowlerville

9/27/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., St Agnes Catholic Church, 855 E. Grand River Avenue



Hamburg

9/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 7701 E Mi State Road 36



Howell

10/1/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Chilson Hills Church, 4440 Brighton Road

9/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Tanger Outlet Center, 1475 N. Burkhart Rd.

9/17/2021: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Hartland Community Education, 9525 E. Highland Road

9/22/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., First Presbyterian of Howell, 323 W. Grand River Avenue

9/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 6686 Oak Grove Road



Pinckney

9/24/2021: 10:15 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Masonic Temple, 210 Mann Street