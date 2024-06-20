Recycled Rockettes Hosting "Dancing Divas" In Hartland

June 20, 2024

A full-on stage show of dance and music is on tap today and tomorrow in Hartland Township.



The Recycled Rockettes are a group of 40+ ladies ranging in age from 54 to 85 who dress up in Broadway-style costumes with many changes during their performances. They’ll be putting on two shows titled “Dancing Divas” and have been practicing since last September to put on a great dance revue show for the community.



The Recycled Rockettes group is based out of the Hartland Senior Activity Center.



Performances are today at 1pm and then on Friday night at 7pm at the Hartland Performing Arts Center.



Ticket information is available in the attached flyer.