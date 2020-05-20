Recycle Livingston Set To Reopen June 1st

May 20, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A local recycling agency is planning to open in the next couple of weeks, after more than two months of being closed down to COVID-19.



Recycle Livingston in Howell closed down almost as soon as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued her “Stay Home, Safe Order” in mid-March, and has remained so since then. The organization originally had to reopen after the original order expired May 15th, but had to delay that when the stay-at-home order was extended through May 28th. But in an email to members, Recycle Livingston now says they will reopen on Monday, June 1st from 9am until 1pm.



Normally the organization’s site days are on Saturday and Wednesday, but for the first three weeks of June, they will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, utilizing an alphabetical scheduling system based on the member’s last name. Recycle Livingston then plans return to regular recycling hours beginning the week of June 22nd.



To help lessen the load once they do reopen, the organization says for the first three weeks, they will not be able to accept items such as paint, electronics and appliances, nor can they do document shredding. They are also asking members to remain in their vehicle and are limiting them to one load per site day. A complete list and other details are posted at their website. That link is below.