Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Held For New Recycle Livingston Facility

October 31, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the completion of a much-awaited new facility for Recycle Livingston.



The non-profit is mostly run by volunteers and is located on Catrell Drive in the City of Howell.



A ribbon cutting and open house celebration was held on Monday afternoon and various officials, volunteers, board members, and community members were on hand. 5Heart Earthworm Farm and the Big Red Barrel were also at the event.



Funding for the project was made possible through a state grant and the Kellogg Family Foundation.



The new building has been named the “Kellogg Environmental Center”. A groundbreaking event was held back in April.



The new office and baler building was also constructed for future expansion opportunities.



Executive Director Julie Cribley told WHMI “it’s a big day” for them to finally have reached a really monumental goal. She acknowledged all of the volunteers, everyone who has served on the board, and all of the members over their 35-some years. Cribley said it’s a tribute to everyone and to the community for making recycling so important and supporting it with their “time, dollars, and sweat” and she’s so grateful to everyone who has been a part of it.



Cribley added she really looks forward to building a future for them that is more financially independent so they can continue to grow and continue to do wonderful things for recycling in the community.

Cribley said on any given drop-off day, they typically see between 100 to 200 vehicles come through. That translates to hundreds of tons being collected that will help keep various items out of landfills.



Howell Mayor Bob Ellis commented that the City has a curbside recycling program but it’s limited on what can be accepted. It also does not apply to the Central Business District - only residential areas – meaning people who live upstairs downtown and businesses don’t have anywhere to recycle. Ellis said the new facility will be a great resource and the permanent structure represents a great partnership between the City, Recycle Livingston, and the Kellogg Family Foundation.



A Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition was also presented to Recycle Livingston on behalf of Livingston County Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin.