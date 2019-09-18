"Recovery Walk" Aims To Shatter Stigma Of Addiction

A family friendly event to help raise awareness and break the stigma of addiction returns to Howell later this month.



Wake Up Livingston is holding its 3rd annual Recovery Walk at the Historic Howell Courthouse Sunday, September 22nd. Participation is open and free to the public. Individuals in recovery, family members, and recovery allies are all invited out to promote the successes of recovery and shatter stereotypes attached to addiction. Wake Up Livingston Facilitator Kristal Reyes says all community members are encouraged to attend, even if they personally have not been affected by addiction. She says addiction is a “community disease” and by attending, the community is showing those that have been affected that they stand with them in solidarity and know they can fight the disease together.



Reyes notes that the walk is a “drop-in” event, meaning that attendees can walk the full distance, part of it or even hang out at the starting and finishing point. Reyes says WUL’s goal and mission is to get the word out that recovery is possible and does happen, and that the Recovery Walk is centered on the culture of recovery. Information about area resources will be available at the event and guest speakers will share their stories of recovery following the walk.



The Big Red Barrel will also be onsite for anyone wishing to properly dispose of leftover prescription medications. Pills need to be in their original containers and a re-sealable plastic baggie.



Event details can be found at the attachment below. (DK)