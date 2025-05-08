"Recovery is Possible" 2025 T-Shirt Design Contest

May 8, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A unique t-shirt design contest highlighting prevention or recovery is underway.



The Substance Use Disorder Treatment and Prevention Workgroup of the Human Service Collaborative Body invites community members to celebrate recovery with the “Recovery is Possible 2025 T-Shirt Design Contest”.



National Recovery Month throughout September aims to increase public awareness surrounding mental health and addiction recovery while celebrating the strong and proud recovery community. The workgroup says unfortunately, addiction has impacted many individuals and families in the local community.



According to the Michigan Opioid Task Force Report, Livingston County is one of the top ten counties in Michigan with the highest fatal opioid overdose rates (2019).



To bring the celebration to Livingston County, and in preparation for recovery month, the workgroup is seeking a unique t-shirt design that highlights prevention or recovery.



Guidelines:



-Submissions by students, adults and community members encouraged!

-Adults are welcome to assist with student’s entries.

-Possible words to include are “Recovery is Possible” and “2025” .

-Final T-shirt design will be a maximum of three ink colors, including black.

-T-shirt fabric can be almost any color so consider that in your design.

-Design for one surface only (i.e. front of T-shirt).

-If submitting a hand drawing, please submit no larger than 8.5-by-11inch format.

-Multiple designs may be submitted.

-Design must be appropriate for all ages.



The due date for design submissions is June 10th.



All uploaded designs are property of the SUD Workgroup and may be used online and in printed materials including t-shirts. The artist of the chosen design will receive a $100 gift card and will be recognized for their artwork.



More about recovery in Livingston County, as well as the contest, is available in the attachments and links.



The Substance Use Disorder Treatment and Prevention Workgroup of the Human Service Collaborative Body is a partnership of local substance use agencies that work together to create a continuum of services and support for people experiencing addiction through recovery. It strives to help educate the community on important and timely topics related to substance use disorder/addiction.