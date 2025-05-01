Recovery Advocates in Livingston Relying Solely on Donations to Stay Open

May 1, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



A local organization that aims to support individuals and families impacted by substance use disorder is in desperate need of donations.



The Recovery Advocates in Livingston, part of the Community Mental Health Partnership of Southeast Michigan, was notified on Apr. 1 that funding from the American Rescue Plan Act was being stopped immediately. The American Rescue Plan Act was part of the COVID-19 Stimulus Package.



Anne King, Director of Recovery Advocates of Livingston, said a lot of work was paused on Apr. 1 because of the loss of funds. She added that no work completed since that date has been reimbursed, despite the money originally being allocated for these programs.



The public can help in a couple ways. Donations are being accepted, with an anonymous donor matching $20,000. People can also “buy a bed,” which covers the $462 program fee women are charged upon entering.



The women don’t pay rent, but the money that was frozen reimbursed the organization to cover those costs.



King said the program fee helps with costs associated with job placement and assistance for participants, dental and medical care and therapy.



Job placement can be very beneficial for those in recovery because it encourages routine formation. King said having a routine is something simple that allows people to rebuild their lives.



Having continued support instead of traditional treatment that had shorter stays has higher rates of success King said. Along with the in-patient program offered to women, there is a separate program that offers additional resources and help for those who are in recovery and hit a “bump in the road.”



To help Recovery Advocates of Livingston, click the link below.



(photo credit: Recovery Advocates in Livingston)