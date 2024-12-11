Record Number of Michigan 4-year-olds Enrolled in Pre-Kindergarten Programs

December 11, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement and Potential said there was a record number of 4-year-olds enrolled in PreK in Michigan for the current school year.



There have been more than 45,000 4-year-olds enrolled in PreK across the state, which experts say is the highest number over the past decade and an increase of over 4,000 since last year.



Families save an estimated $10,000 per year on child care costs with the implementation of Michigan’s PreK for All initiative, which was announced in 2023. Officials said families saved an estimated $450 million this school year by not having to pay for child care costs.



Whitmer said the goal of the program is to have all Michigan 4-year-olds enrolled in free PreK programs by 2027, regardless of where they live in the state or how their family’s income.



“Free PreK is a huge win for Michigan families, giving children the educational foundation they need and saving parents thousands of dollars,” Whitmer said. “We got this done in the balanced, bipartisan budget, because everyone knows that investing in Michigan’s kids is an investment in our future. We will continue to work with anyone to deliver a brighter future for our children.”



Preliminary reports show that, as of November 2024, 45,171 students are enrolled in the Great Start Readiness Program, which is Michigan’s primary PreK program. That is a nearly 10% increase over last year.



“Thanks to a historic investment in the state budget, no-cost enrollment has expanded to all families regardless of income level, while prioritizing families who need it most,” a press release said. “The PreK for All initiative ensures that every Michigan 4-year-old has access to a free, high-quality PreK education, regardless of where they live.”



Students who participate are able to reach developmental milestones and enter kindergarten with a strong foundation in education, introduce early skills such as math and reading, offer support for social and developmental needs and provide families with an alternative to child care.



There is still time for 4-year-olds to be enrolled for this school year.