Record 4.8 million Michiganders Voted in Midterm Elections

November 24, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Board of State Canvassers voted Monday to certify Michigan’s 2026 General Election results, confirming a record-breaking number of ballots cast for a midterm election.



More than 4.8 million Michiganders voted in the 2026 General Election, surpassing the previous record of just over 4.5 million ballots cast in 2022. This is the fifth straight federal election that Michigan has broken a turnout record.



“More than 4.8 million Michiganders cast their ballot in the 2026 General Election, officially making it the highest turnout for a midterm election in our state’s history,” Deputy Secretary of State Aghogho Edevbie said.



“The boards of county canvassers completed their legal duty of canvassing and certifying election results in their jurisdictions, and with the final approval by the Board of State Canvassers, I am proud to report another successful, safe, and secure election with results that accurately reflect the will of the people.”



"We have a really special day today,” Board of State Canvassers Chair Richard Houskamp (R) said. “This is the one time every two years where we get to follow up and build upon the work of the county clerks, township clerks, and city clerks throughout the state of Michigan... we get to hold the will of the people in our hands. This is a special time.”



“Local election officials, their staff and election inspectors throughout our state did an exceptional job running this election,” said Bureau of Elections Director Jonathan Brater.



“The vote totals on these pages certainly represent the choices of Michigan voters, but they also represent the countless hours that local election officials have spent over the past two years and through the post-election canvass period to deliver a smooth, efficient, secure, and accessible election experience to our voters. I am overwhelmed with appreciation and gratitude to our clerks’ offices and my staff at the Bureau of Elections for everything they did to get us to this point.”



Prior to Monday’s Board of State Canvassers meeting, bipartisan canvassing boards in each of Michigan’s 83 counties completed their review of the vote totals and have certified the results in their jurisdictions. The county’s certified results then went to the state board for final review and certification as required by law.



Certified election results are now available online at the link below.



Under Michigan law, candidates who wish to request a recount at the state level must do so by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25.