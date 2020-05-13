Reckling Receives Charter School Group Endorsement

May 13, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





One of the candidates seeking a local seat in the state legislature has been endorsed by a charter school advocacy group.



On Tuesday, Meghan Reckling, Republican candidate for Michigan’s 47th House district, announced that her campaign had received the Great Lakes Education Project’s endorsement for the 2020 primary. The GLEP was founded by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and her husband Dick and led efforts to remove caps on the number of charter schools that can open in the state. Of the endorsement, Reckling said she, “couldn’t be more pleased” and that as a “strong supporter of meaningful school choice” she supports “a parent’s right to choose the educational model that best meets the needs of their children - whether through traditional public schools, public charter schools, private schools, virtual schools or homeschooling.”



Reckling is one of four Republicans vying to replace State Representative Hank Vaupel, who is term-limited. Also running for the GOP nomination is County Commissioner Bob Bezotte, along with Yvonne Black of Marion Township and Zach Dyba, assistant to the Brighton Township manager. The winner of the August 4th primary will face Democrat Adam Smiddy in November.



The 47th House district includes the City of Howell, Village of Fowlerville along with Conway, Cohoctah, Deerfield, Hartland, Handy, Iosco, Unadilla, Oceola, Marion, and Tyrone townships and part of the City of Fenton.